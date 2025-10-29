Critically ill child airlifted to hospital

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust helicopter. Photo: File / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A child who became acutely unwell at a Northland primary school has been flown to Starship Hospital by rescue helicopter.

Hato Hone St John said it was called to Kaikohe East School about 11.30am on Tuesday, sending an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter.

The child was airlifted to Auckland in a critical condition.

In a social media post, the school said staff responded immediately when a boy needed urgent medical attention.

Staff called 111 and the boy's whānau, who arrived quickly on site.

The school said its emergency procedures worked smoothly and the boy was well cared for throughout.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his whānau at this time," the school said.

Staff also called whānau of the boy's classmates, some of whom were "very upset and worried", so they could collect their children and offer them some awhi (support).