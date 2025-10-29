43 arrests as firearms seized nationwide

Some of the illegal firearms found by police during Operation Black Onyx. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police have arrested 43 people and seized 96 weapons in a national crackdown on illicit firearms.

In a statement, police said the arrests were part of a co-ordinated week of action with partner agencies on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

Operation Black Onyx was carried out between October 13 and 19 by the National Illicit Firearms Working Group - made up of police from across Australia and New Zealand

Police said real-time intelligence and assessments were used to target persons of interest, with police carrying out 83 search warrants.

43 arrests, 110 charges

96 firearms seized (including shotguns, rifles and pistols)

15 firearm parts seized

83 search warrants executed

34 compliance visits

Detective Inspector Andrew Alexander said it was the combined efforts of overseas and local partners that allowed them to target and disrupt illicit firearm activity.

"The contribution from across the country, from all of our police districts and partner agencies, has led to a successful week of disrupting criminals in possession of illegal firearms and provides a real time example of the partnership between New Zealand Police and Te Tari Pūreke - Firearms Safety Authority and the benefits of the Firearms Registry in holding these individuals to account.

"Utilising our intelligence-led approach to target those in possession of illegal firearms, parts or accessories, without appropriate permits, has ensured that illegal firearms are removed from our streets."