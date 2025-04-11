Luxon rules out another Treaty Principles Bill

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has flatly ruled out entertaining another iteration of the Treaty Principles Bill, a day after it was defeated in Parliament.

It comes as ACT leader David Seymour vows to keep fighting the cause after the contentious legislation was voted down - with just his party's 11 votes in support.

Speaking to reporters in Hamilton on Friday afternoon, Luxon acknowledged the "very tumultuous period" and said it was time to put it behind them.

"There's been strong views expressed on all sides. But it is done, and we are moving on," he said.

"It is now closed out. It's finished. We voted it down yesterday, and it's over, and we're moving forward."

Luxon has repeatedly denied any regrets over agreeing to the Treaty Principles Bill debate as part of coalition negotiations with ACT in 2023, saying the compromise was as simple reality of MMP.

But asked directly whether he would rule out having a "Treaty Principles Bill 2.0" as part of a future coalition agreement, Luxon responded simply: "yes".

Luxon also defended missing the second and final debate of the legislation: "My position's been crystal clear."

"Frankly, New Zealanders are over it, they want us to move on, and they want us to focus on things... that are actually about advancing their wellbeing and their standard-of-living, and that's what we're going to do."

Despite "all the tension and stress and pressure" around the bill, Luxon said he and his ministers had continued to meet with iwi, focusing on localism and devolution to improve outcomes for all.

Talking earlier, Seymour brushed off the bill's defeat, saying none of his opponents had engaged with its actual substance.

"The ideas have not been defeated, and neither have I."

Seymour was coy about his next steps, but indicated forfeit was not an option: "over the next 18 months, as we go into an election, it will become clear how we continue to advocate for these rights."

On Thursday evening, Seymour floated some possibilities, including simply reviving the Treaty Principles Bill or making changes to the Bill of Rights or other legislation.

"If one doesn't work, you try another," he said. "I've got a pretty good idea how we'll run it but I just need to dot a few i's and cross a few t's first."