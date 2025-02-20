'Major headache': Woman's phone number listed as Ticketek contact

Jan Sione’s personal cellphone number is listed as a contact for Ticketek when searching on Google. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Taking customer service calls can be a nightmare – especially if you are not getting paid for it.

In a bizarre mystery, Jan Sione’s personal cellphone number is listed as a contact for Ticketek when searching on Google.

The first call Sione received was a surprise, and she was shocked to find her number online.

What initially seemed a minor issue turned into a “major headache”, she said.

Since November she has fielded up to eight calls a day from customers wanting the ticket company, sometimes late into the evening.

“It’s been really annoying. Just one day it started and I started getting calls all the time. Why should I be taking all these calls for them?”

Sione has no association with Ticketek and has no idea why her number has been listed.

Her number appears in search results when googling a Ticketek contact number and also on the Christchurch Ticketek Google Maps location.

Shortly after receiving the first calls, Sione complained to Ticketek over the phone seeking to have the number removed.

A staff member said they would look into it, but there has been no further communication since.

“I have absolutely no idea how my number has ended up on there, but it’s Ticketek’s responsibility to make sure its the right one for their customers you know,” Sione said.

She refuses to get a new number as she believes it is Ticketek’s job to fix the problem.

“I was supplied with this number and I’m not changing it for them.”

Ticketek did not respond to questions from The Star asking if they were aware of the incorrect number on Google or if they were going to remove it.