Man accused of sex abuse at Christchurch school named

Father Rowan Donoghue

The identity of a man accused of sexually abusing four boys at a prestigious Catholic college in Christchurch can now be revealed.

Father Rowan Maxwell Donoghue is facing 11 charges, including sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault on a boy aged 12-16, and indecent assault on a male over 16.

Donoghue's alleged offending took place between 1996 and 2000 when he worked at St Bede’s College in Papanui.

The 68-year-old abandoned his bid for continued name suppression today.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on March 10 and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Police believe he targeted students "boarding at the school during this time", Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said in a statement.

"Mr Donoghue held a number of positions of responsibility involving young people for many years, including prior to the years in which the alleged offending took place.

"We understand incidents of this kind are traumatic and can be difficult to discuss with anyone, including police.

"We wish to offer reassurance that you will be treated with dignity and respect, we have detectives dedicated to this case and we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence."

Donoghue's lawyer Josh Lucas said his client was “relying on the justice system to deliver a fair outcome to the charges made against him, for all parties concerned”.

“He asks for privacy and will not be available for further comment or information so as to ensure that a just conclusion to these proceedings can occur," Lucas said in a statement.

Police encouraged anyone with information about Donoghue and the investigation to come forward. You can report it at your local police station (03 363 7400), or call 105 and use file number 230122/3143, or report it online.

"Additionally, we want to ensure that anyone who has suffered and is not in a position to speak with us to know there is help and support available," Simmonds said.

"We encourage seeking help through the Rape Crisis Line, 0800 883 300, or the National Sexual Harm Helpline, 0800 044 334."

Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

Tautoko Tāne / Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

Men and Trauma New Zealand: 0800 636 263

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.