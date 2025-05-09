Man admits murdering couple

A man has admitted murdering an Auckland couple in their home during an incident in November 2023. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A man admitted to murdering an Auckland couple in their Ellerslie home before his trial at the High Court in Auckland last week.

It can now be reported Shuk Man Poon pleaded guilty last Monday to killing Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong in November 2023.

The admission had been suppressed by Justice David Johnstone until Friday morning.

The defendant is to be sentenced later this month.

Another man, Lok Fung Lorrence Li pleaded not guilty to murdering the couple, causing his trial to be aborted and the jury to be discharged last Friday.

The reason for this could also not be reported at the time.

A new trial date would be set for Li.