Man arrested after alleged stabbing

A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in central Christchurch on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old man is due to appear at Christchurch District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said.

Two people were seriously injured in the assault on Hereford St just after 4am on Sunday.

Initial indications suggested those involved were known to each other, a police spokesperson said yesterday.

Two people were taken to hospital after the incident.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances and a rapid response unit.

“Our crews assessed and treated two patients, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, both transported to Christchurch Hospital.”