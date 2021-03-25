Man arrested after Epsom stabbing deaths

A man has been charged with the murder of Auckland couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera.

The pair were stabbed to death in their Epsom home on The Drive, on Friday.

Another person who was hospitalised with superficial injuries has been discharged and interviewed by detectives.

A 29-year-old faces two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

He remains under police guard at Auckland Hospital.

A bedside court hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

Police say they have been in regular contact with the couple's family through Victim Support during this "extremely difficult time".

"This is an absolutely tragedy for this family, their friends and wider community," said detective inspector Scott Beard.