Man charged after Christmas Day hit-and-run

A 21-year-old man has been charged in relation to a hit-and-run incident in Blenheim on Christmas Day.

At about 11.45pm on December 25 a 17-year-old boy was struck and injured by a car near the intersection of Scott St and Muller Rd.

The car did not remain at the scene.

Police were seeking witnesses to the incident or the vehicle itself - a small, dark-coloured hatchback.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said a search warrant was executed at a central Blenheim address yesterday, and officers seized items of interest.

"A 21-year-old local man was arrested at the property and has been charged with dangerous driving and wounding with intent," he said.

The man is due to appear in Blenheim District Court today.