Man charged with murder over death in Palmerston North

Police are investigating the death of a man in Palmerston North this week. Photo: RNZ

A man has been charged with murder after a man died following an assault in Palmerston North yesterday.

Police were called to a Te Awe Awe St address in the suburb of Hokowhitu just after 8am on Tuesday, where they located a critically injured man who died a short time later.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said a 24-year-old man had been charged with murder and was expected to make his first appearance in the Palmerston North District Court today.

Thompson said the pair were known to each other, and police were not seeking anyone else.

The scene examination was expected to finish today and a post mortem was being carried out.

Family members were present while the man's body was removed from the scene yesterday, and a karakia was conducted.

"Police extend our sympathies to the family of the deceased as we continue to work to piece together how he came to suffer fatal injuries," Thompson said.