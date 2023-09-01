Man charged with murdering Yanfei Bao named

Tingjun Cao is charged with murdering Yanfei Bao on July 19. Photo: George Heard

The man accused of murdering missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao can now be named.

Tingjun Cao is charged with murdering and kidnapping the 44-year-old on July 19 this year. Her body has not yet been found.

Bao was last seen alive on July 19, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St in the suburb of Hornby to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Cao appeared in the High Court at Christchurch today via audio-visual link before Justice Cameron Mander.

His lawyer said he no longer sought interim name suppression.

A tentative trial date has been set for October 21, 2024 for four weeks.

The New Zealand Herald earlier revealed that the accused, a 52-year-old man from Bryndwr in Christchurch, had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

Cao was remanded in custody to reappear on November 10.

At his previous appearance, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. He pleaded not guilty to kidnapping at his first court appearance. The not guilty pleas were confirmed today.

Search for tracksuit and spade

Police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Greenpark area in Christchurch using search experts over ground, water and in the sky.

Police investigating Bao's disappearance earlier appealed for information from the public in relation to a tracksuit, top and spade.

“Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area sometime from approximately midday on Wednesday, July 19, to about 5pm Saturday, July 22,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

“The spade is brand new. Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please to contact police.”

The spade pictured is being sought by police in relation to the homicide case of Yanfei Bao. Photo: Supplied

Reeves said police were “committed” to locating Bao and returning her to her family.

Police said more than 280 pieces of information have been provided.

“There’s brilliant information from the public.”

The officer in charge of the search for Operation Helo, Detective Brent Menzies, earlier told the Herald a “significant amount of time and resource” has been put into the search and there was no plan to pull back.

“Everyone recognises the importance and everyone is sticking their hands up to help. At the end of the day, we just want some answers and something to give back to Yanfei’s family so they can have some closure.”

Bao’s family earlier issued a statement thanking family, friends, and the general public for the “outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother.

“The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle.”

The family also expressed their “sincere appreciation” to police for their “invaluable support and relentless dedication” in the search.

“The family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Yanfei to come forward as soon as possible. Their only desire is to have her returned to them, so they can find closure and begin the grieving process.”

The family also encouraged everyone to cherish their loved ones and express their feelings openly.

“Go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them,” Bao’s husband Paul Gooch said.

Police remain interested in any information relating to sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on July 20, the day after Bao was reported missing.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on July 19 is urged to contact police, she said.

The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts examined a house.

Anyone who had seen Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

- By Sam Sherwood