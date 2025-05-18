Man charged over fires in seven churches, chapel

The Anglican Church of the Epiphany was among those targeted. Photos: RNZ/Rachel Helyer Donaldson

Wairarapa police have arrested a 44-year-old man in relation to seven suspicious fires in Masterton earlier this year.

Police have filed seven charges of arson against him, after six churches and and a chapel at a funeral home were damaged by fire in February.

The man is expected to appear in the Masterton District Court on Monday.

Damage could be seen on the exterior of St James Union Church in Masterton.

Four churches across the Wairarapa town were set alight between 4-5am on 22 February. They were Anglican Church Of the Epiphany, St Patrick's Catholic Church Masterton, Masterton Baptist Church and Equippers Church Masterton.

There were attempted arsons at two other churches and a funeral home chapel.

At the time, Masterton mayor Gary Caffell said the community was reeling from the news and the attacks had come out of the blue.