Man dies after Auckland assault

A man has died following an assault in the Auckland suburb of Saint Johns overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said emergency services were called to St Johns Rd about 10pm on Saturday, following reports a person had been assaulted by more than one person.

The offenders were believed to have left the area in a vehicle, travelling towards Remuera Rd, he said.

The 33-year-old victim was transported in a critical condition to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

St Johns Rd would remain closed between Blackett Cres and Dorchester St while a scene examination was carried out, Det Snr Sgt Greaves said.

"We are making enquiries to locate the offenders and the vehicle they left in, and at this time are still working to determine why this tragic event occurred."

Police are requesting for any information that may be useful to be submitted online or by phone using the reference number P062295607.