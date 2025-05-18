Suspect tracked to shopping centre on run

Photo: RNZ

A man has been charged with aggravated robbery and a second man is still on the loose after police swarmed an Auckland shopping centre.

Police were called to Batkin Rd about 5pm yesterday where a person reported being robbed by two men and threatened with a firearm.

The pair fled in the victim's vehicle, which was tracked by the police Eagle helicopter to LynnMall in Great North Rd.

Police said a 25-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and was due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

They are still looking for the second suspect.