Little launches Wellington mayoral campaign

Andrew Little has highlighted two main policy platforms to his campaign: "A council that serves Wellington" and prioritising community facilities. Photo: RNZ

Andrew Little has officially launched his mayoral campaign to a packed room of Wellingtonians, politicians and one of his rivals for the job.

The former Cabinet minister and Labour leader announced he would run for Wellington's top job in April.

Soon after, incumbent mayor Tory Whanau quit the race, saying she would not stand a second time for the mayoralty.

Five other men have put their hat in the ring for the top job.

One of those, incumbent councillor Ray Chung, was in the audience at Little's launch today.

Little highlighted two main policy platforms: "A council that serves Wellington" and prioritising community facilities.

Under those two banners was a focus on protecting assets such as the Khandallah Pool, the Begonia House, finishing the Karori Events Centre and no cuts to library or swimming pool hours, he said.

Little also had a set of policies centred around public trust in council, such as ending the misuse of commercial confidentiality, restricting publicly excluded council meeting to only those where it was legally required and an annual "mayor's accountability report".

Labour gave Little its backing and MP Ayesha Verrall spoke ahead of him today.

Dr Verrall said the biggest problem with council was that it was at loggerheads with central government and Little couldn't be a better qualified candidate for the role.

Little was respectful but could also hold officials' "feet to the fire", she said.

Little said he once chose to build his life in Wellington and grow his career.

"Today, I'm choosing it again - by putting my hand up to lead it as its mayor."

He had been listening to community groups and other Wellingtonians since announcing his candidacy.

"Wellingtonians have ideas. Big ones. Smart ones. Innovative solutions - for the kind of city we all want to live in."

But he said the council had stopped listening.

"I want to make the council more transparent, more democratic and, most importantly, more accountable to the people of Wellington."

He spoke about the $32 million Reading Cinemas deal and the Town Hall cost blowout as examples of areas where the council had wasted millions with little oversight.

Little said he would now ask the city to make a choice.

"Every Wellingtonian will have the opportunity to choose what kind of leadership this city deserves.

"I've made my choice - I've put my hand up. I'm ready to do the hard work."