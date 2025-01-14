Man dies in hospital after altercation in Thames

Police responded to reports of an altercation at a house on Rolleston St in Thames. Photo: RNZ

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Thames Hospital overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said officers were called to reports of an altercation at a house on Rolleston St in Thames at 3.40pm yesterday.

They found a man with moderate injuries who was taken to hospital but Clarke said his condition continued to decline and he died overnight.

She said officers were now making inquiries to locate a person of interest.

Those involved were believed to be known to each other and police did not believe there was any ongoing risk to the wider community.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances of what occurred remain ongoing and a scene examination is under way at the address," she said.

"Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an altercation in Rolleston St around 3.40pm on Monday afternoon."

The owner of a nearby plumbing business told RNZ a number of police had blocked Rolleston St between Grey and Fenton Sts and put up a tent and a trailer.

Some were wearing forensic gear, and they had set up opposite Thames South School.

A resident who posted photos of the blocked street on Facebook said there was a large police presence and another said the street was blocked off by 11am today.

In the thread a man posted: "Rest in peace my bro, so sad to happen to someone like u (sic). Forever peace love and happiness".

A police spokesperson said the inquiry was in early stages and they could not say what the man's injuries were or whether police were looking for a weapon

Police appealed for more information, and asked the public to contact them via 105 either online or over the phone referencing file number: 250113/5723.