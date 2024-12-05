Man fatally shot in South Auckland

A man has died after being shot in Clendon Park in South Auckland this afternoon, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police have confirmed the man entered Clendon Park Medical Centre with injuries, but sustained the gunshot wound at another location.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made, but police are making inquiries at a nearby Wattle Downs address as part of the investigation.

"We are speaking with a number of individuals as part of those enquiries to understand what has taken place this afternoon," Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Hassall said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Gambare Place area this afternoon.

Several police units attended the scene, and witnesses reported seeing Armed Offenders Squad members and a St John ambulance outside the medical centre.

Entry to the shopping complex via Palmers Rd had also been blocked off.

"The community can expect there to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days," Det Snr Sgt Hassall said.