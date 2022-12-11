Man fighting for life after confronting intruder

A Wellington man has been critically injured while confronting an intruder in his home overnight.

The incident happened at Buckley Rd in Southgate early today when he found a person on his property.

Inspector David Thornton said it appeared the man was attempting to restrain the intruder when he was injured.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The alleged suspect fled on foot and cordons were put in place while a police dog unit responded, Thornton said.

“Within 20 minutes, the suspect was tracked to a nearby location and was taken into custody. He received minor injuries from a dog bite.”

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday. He is charged with several offences and police could not rule out further charges.

Thornton said it was a traumatic event and police were working closely with the man’s wife and family.

“While we have made an arrest, we realise this will also be unsettling for some in the area and officers will be conducting reassurance patrols over the coming days.”

Police wanted people in the area with CCTV cameras to review the footage and make contact if they have any images from about 3.30am to assist with inquiries.

“In particular, we believe the alleged suspect may have travelling in a Suzuki Swift, which was found parked across the road, still running. Inquiries have established this vehicle has been unlawfully taken,” Thornton said.

Inquiries are ongoing.