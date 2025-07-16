Govt pulls pin on open-plan classrooms in schools

By Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira of RNZ

The government will end the construction of open-plan classrooms in favour of a new "flexible" design.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said open-plan designs were supposed to foster collaboration but created challenges around noise and managing student behaviour.

"Overwhelming feedback I've received from schools across New Zealand is open-plan classrooms aren't meeting the needs of students," Stanford said.

"This government is focused on raising achievement and closing the equity gap and an important part of our reform package is ensuring learning spaces are designed to improve student outcomes."

New classrooms will be built using standard designs that prioritise flexibility, like the use of glass sliding doors that can open a class when it is time to collaborate and close it for focused learning.

Shirley Boys' High School in Christchurch is spending $800,000 to convert their open plan classrooms, built in 2019, into single-cell rooms because to cut down on distractions.

"In many cases, open-plan classrooms reduce flexibility, rather than enhance it. We have listened to the sector and new classrooms will no longer be open plan," Stanford said.

She said the average cost of a classroom was coming down.

"We've lowered the average cost of a classroom by 28 percent so we could deliver 30 percent more classrooms last year compared to 2023. We're continuing to drive down costs so more Kiwi kids can access them, faster.

"In 2025, new classrooms cost on average $620,000 compared to $1.2 million at the end of 2023," Stanford said.

The Wellington region will get $25 million of targeted investment in areas experiencing population growth.

Newlands Intermediate will get 10 new classrooms, while Aotea College will get 16.

Stanford said Aotea College was a prime example of where open-plan classrooms did not work.

"The lack of functionality of the open design meant spaces could not be shared or multi-purpose due to disruption and noise. This investment will deliver new, standard teaching spaces that better meet the needs of both students and staff."

Planning was already under way for these projects, with construction expected to begin within the next 12 months, Stanford said.