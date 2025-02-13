Man hit by three cars on Auckland motorway identified

File photo

Police have identified the man who died after being struck by three cars on Auckland's South Western Motorway, but none of the motorists has come forward so far.

West Auckland man Joshua Nathanuel Love, 34, died early last Friday after being hit by at least three vehicles after walking on to the motorway.

A police spokesperson said none of the drivers stopped after the incident.

One witness who called the police after arriving at the scene said it was "disgusting" no one had stopped after hitting the victim.

Police said they were continuing to review CCTV footage and were working to identify the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police.