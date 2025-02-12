Man stole case of cash as ATM stocked up

A police officer at the scene in Birkenhead. Photo: RNZ

Police are still hunting for the man they believe responsible for stealing cash from a van as security staff were stocking up an Auckland ATM on Tuesday.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said the cash in transit van was robbed in Birkenhead just before 2.30pm.

Security staff were carrying out a delivery to the ATM on Birkenhead Ave, he said, when a man approached them and stole a case of cash.

No one was injured and the man fled on foot, but it was believed he then left in a car.

The amount of money stolen has not yet been confirmed.

The brazen robbery shocked the community which is still reeling from a stabbing last week.

Police are asking those who saw anyone heading towards a vehicle carrying a case to contact them on 105, using the reference number P061584274.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.