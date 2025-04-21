Man who vanished from Auckland Airport found safe

Kory-Dean Wirihana. Photo: RNZ

A man who vanished from Auckland Airport on Friday has been found, his whānau say.

Kory-Dean Wirihana checked in for his flight to Christchurch and cleared security, but never boarded his plane.

A family member had posted on social media they last heard from the 36-year-old at 4am on Friday.

His phone had been handed into lost property at the airport.

Another post by a family member last night said Wirihana had been sighted and was safe, and that they would "navigate the next steps as a family".

They previously said they were worried about his mental health following the death of his husband.

Police have confirmed that Wirihana has been located.

Police and family thanked people for sharing their messages and for helping find him.