Measles case total rises to 17

Another measles case has been detected, taking the total number of currently known cases nationally to 17.

Health NZ said the latest case was in Auckland and was linked to a previous overseas-acquired case.

Cases are currently known in Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Wellington, and Nelson.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said more Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccines would arrive next month. About 117,000 MMR vaccines in storage, with another 28,000 on the way, Brown said.

He encouraged everyone to ensure they were fully immunised to stamp out the outbreak.

Pharmac pharmaceutical funding manager Claire Pouwels said earlier that the drug-funding agency maintained "a significant safety buffer" of vaccines.

"On average, around 15,000 doses are used each month and, during the 2019 outbreak, total usage was 88,130 doses over two months.

"Based on these figures, we are confident that current stock levels would cover expected usage in an outbreak."

In Wellington, where hundreds are considered close contacts, there had been "a significant rise in orders" over the past few days, while demand was also up in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Whangārei.

"Pharmac continues to monitor usage closely and can source extra stock quickly, if needed."

Tairāwhiti Medical Officer of Health Dr Oz Mansoor earlier told RNZ that, because of vaccination levels, more than 500,000 New Zealanders were susceptible to measles.

All New Zealanders should be encouraged to check their immunisation records, he said.

Ask your GP or call the free Vaccination Helpline on 0800 28 29 26.

900 close contacts at Wellington Girls' College

Wellington Girls' College said it faced a massive task on Sunday afternoon, as it tried to trace hundreds of people who had contact with a measles-infected student.

The girl was in class on Tuesday and attended prizegiving events on Wednesday. More than 900 people were thought to be close contacts.

Year 9-11 students at Wellington Girls' College were told to stay at home until Wednesday, and trips and events had been cancelled on those days.

Staff would be at the school to help students collect anything they needed for the next three days.