More rain for much of NZ, including sodden West Coast

Burke Creek above Seddonville north of Westport. Photo / Craig Thin

More rain is forecast for much of the country going into the weekend, including the already drenched West Coast's Buller District, which is in a state of emergency.

Tropical Cyclone Dovi, which passed over New Caledonia and Vanuatu earlier this week, is set to approach New Zealand from the northwest this Friday.

MetService said heavy rain was expected to start affecting central New Zealand from Friday afternoon, while gales were expected over the weekend for central and northern parts of the country.

A heavy rain warning is place from tonight for Taranaki, Tasman west of Motueka, Horowhenua and Kapiti, Marlborough Sounds, Tararua Range, Wellington and Wairarapa (excluding the Tararua District).

A strong wind watch is in place over the weekend for Northland and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Tasman, and Buller.

Buller River levels recede, but catchment could be set for more rain over weekend

Dozens of people had to evacuate their homes in Westport yesterday, some for the second time in a week, because of fears swollen rivers would burst their banks as torrential rain continued to pour down.

There were concerns the rain would result in flooding worse than last July when hundreds of homes in Westport were damaged, and some left unliveable.

Although some properties were damaged this time, the water levels have dropped, sparing the town from a major flood.

Civil Defence West Coast group controller Te Aroha Cook told Morning Report that with rain ceasing overnight for a few hours, river levels had receded significantly.

"The Buller [River] peaked at 11.4 [metres] last night and then once that started to drop and recede it meant that we were able to allow the majority of people in the Westport township to return home [last night].

"There are still a few in some of our evacuations, but those remaining are down to single numbers."

However, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told Morning Report while it would be dry for most of the West Coast today, the rain would intensify ahead of Cyclone Dovi over the weekend.

Ferris said there was a "very good possibility" the rain would fall into the same Inangahua-Reefton catchment area, which has been on the brink since heavy rain started last week.

"It does look like that river rise once again, so it's something we will be monitoring and talking to the regional council on as we get closer to the event.

"Little differences about where that rain is actually going to fall will make quite a big difference on the accumulation off back of what so far has been a very wet month."

Civil Defence's Te Aroha Cook said they were working on having more emergency plans in place before this upcoming bout of heavy rain hits.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine told Morning Report that the state of emergency declared yesterday would continue until further notice.

Cleine estimated that homes that may need to be red-stickered as a result would number in the double-digit range.

Assessments will be carried out today to review any damage and repairs required to the water and road network as well as homes.

Road closures

Cook said the only road in the West Coast still open between Greymouth and Buller was the Coast Road, which has to be travelled with care.

Cleine said this bout of heavy rain was much worse than last week.

"Some these slips that have happened have been developed worse by the last couple of days' weather as well. Everything is just sodden and slips keep moving in that sort of situation.

"There is quite extensive damage on the whole [roading] network and that's a concern as well with the vulnerability that creates with further rain coming."

Road closures include:

SH67 Mokihinui to Karamea - Road to Karamea is closed from Mokihinui

SH67 Westport to Mokihinui - road closed due to surface flooding and slips from heavy rain

SH6 Inangahua to Westport - Lower Buller Gorge - Road closed due to slips and surface flooding

SH6 8 Mile to Inangahua - Surface flooding and slips due to heavy rain

SH69 Inangahua to Reefton - Road closed due to flooding

SH7 Springs Junction to Reefton - Rahu Saddle - Road closed due a slip and surface flooding

State Highway 6 from Murchison to O'Sullivans Bridge and State Highway 65 from O'Sullivans Bridge to Springs Junction is closed due to flooding and multiple slips

SH7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction - Lewis Pass - Road closed near Thermal Resort

'We're just weary of worrying'

Residents at Powerhouse Road, north of Westport, had to be rescued via helicopter after heavy rain caused floods and blocked access.Residents at Powerhouse Road, north of Westport, had to be rescued via helicopter after heavy rain caused floods and blocked access last week. Photo: RNZ / Niva Chittock

A Westport resident who was forced to leave her home amid rising floodwaters told Morning Report that the constant uncertainty of living in the area was exhausting.

Ruth Vaenga told Morning Report she had barely recovered from evacuating last week before she had to leave again.

"We're just weary of worrying really.

"We took the vehicles out first, and all the furniture was put up high again, because we had just brought it all into the house, which we'd lifted, so we had to do the same thing again, so that's pretty tiring."

This time, she said they were not bringing the furniture back down, as they anticipate more rain over the weekend.

"I'm afraid that February has become the month of doom for us.

"February 1st, in 2018 we had cyclone Fehi, and the fourth of this month we had the first evacuation and then yesterday was the second."

She acknowledged that it was hard to predict what was going to happen with the weather, but said they were "absolutely tired" and "just want something done about it"

"I would say especially around where we live, [there should be] no new builds, maybe start moving the town out or do what we did and lift all the buildings up, but I mean that's hugely expensive."

Otherwise, she said, building a wall like they did in Greymouth would save people from the problems of housing insecurity every time the rivers overflowed.