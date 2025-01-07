More unsettled summer weather on way

Summery conditions have been elusive in some parts of the country. Photo: RNZ

Meterologists say the unseasonable cold snap that has derailed summer for many parts of the country is set to linger on for at least another week.

But MetService has reassured residents and holidaymakers that summer is far from done, and that sizzling temperatures will return for some parts as early as today.

The mercury in Central Otago is set to top 30C for a time today.

Elsewhere, the country has experienced a dip in temperatures, particularly in southern and eastern parts of both islands, off the back of strong southerlies sweeping up the country.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the summer period had enjoyed a warm onset in early December.

"Many might be wondering where summer has gone," she said.

"That said, there will be glimpses of summer weather in between the unsettled conditions."

Fierce southerlies engulfed Wellington's Basin Reserve on Sunday for the first New Zealand-Sri Lanka one day international, forcing some freezing spectators to drape themselves in blankets.

"It's really windy out there, it's a bit colder than Sri Lanka," Janith Liyanage told TVNZ's Craig McMillan.

Although biting temperatures at the Basin are not a completely novel experience for Wellingtonians, MetService meteorologist John Law said the majority of the country had endured a rough start to the year.

He said the country had been enclosed by a low-pressure system to the east, and a high-pressure system to the west.

"[They're] really helping direct that cold air up from the Southern Ocean and further south towards the Antarctic up and across.

"It's cold enough to bring some flurries of snow across the very higher parts of the country.

As seen in a video posted on social media on Sunday, one traveller along the North Island's Desert Road was baffled by the sight of snowfall.

The strong southerlies had also caused rough swells in Cook Strait, leading to major disruption for both Interislander and Bluebridge services in the past 48 hours, affecting thousands of passengers.

Law said the colder conditions would continue for most parts into next week, but a return to normal was expected in a fortnight.

The average January temperatures for the country's main centres sat between 19C and 24.4C.

Eastern parts of the North Island have been copping the brunt of rainfall to begin the week, with the Wairoa District under a heavy rain watch all of Monday.

The district had copped 300 millimetres of rain since the start of December.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said it had been a very cold and wet start to the season.

"We'd love to have a summer too," he said.

"It's quite wet underground and underfoot at the moment.

"We also got home from a wedding in Hawke's Bay on Saturday where it had been a beautiful day, but when we got home it was freezing.

"For this time of year, very cold."

Other parts of the country had escaped the gloomy weather.

Bay of Plenty and western parts of the South Island had been basking in sunshine.

Westport hotelier David Hingston said the usually sodden town was right now "the best spot in the country".

"People are walking around in t-shirts and shorts and looking really comfortable.

"After a horrid winter, people come out of hibernation and just enjoy.

"People are out and about enjoying themselves, going down the beach, going for walks on the trails, going cycling."