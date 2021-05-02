Motorcyclist clocked at 'ludicrous' 220kmh

Two motorcyclists were caught speeding down Middle Rd on Sunday afternoon - one at 220kmh, the other at 170kmh. Photo: NZ Herald/File

Police clocked a motorcyclist travelling at 220kmh down Middle Rd, near central Hawke's Bay, this afternoon.

Less than hour later, they caught another doing 170kmh on the same stretch of road.

Officer in charge of Central Hawke's Bay Sergeant Neil Baker said the first motorcyclist was spotted by an officer travelling south on Middle Rd, often referred to as the "mad mile", about 12.30pm.

The officer, who was travelling north, turned and tried to stop them, but was unable to because of the remoteness of the area.

"He continued along Middle Rd and at the junction of Middle Rd and Mutiny Rd a second motorcyclist [was] travelling south at 170kmh."

Baker said the riders were travelling at "ludicrous speeds".

"There are other motorists and the conditions of the road aren't the greatest. These kind of speeds are ridiculous.

"You'd have thought the messages around driving to the conditions and speeding would have got through but obviously not with some people in the community."

He asked that anyone who saw and could describe the speeding riders call the police's non-emergency line, 105.