Motorist found dead had been shot: police

Police say a motorcyclist who died in Northland last week had been shot.

Passers-by and motorists had been supplying footage of the area, in Otaika Valley Road near Whangārei, police said this morning.

The man was found in a creek and his motorbike parked nearby.

Police said at this stage, they believed the victim was shot in that layby on Tuesday between 7pm and 11pm, although it could have been as late as 5am on Wednesday.

The dead man has not yet been named.