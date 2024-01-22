Monday, 22 January 2024

Mountain biker killed in forest crash

    1. News
    2. National

    A mountain bike rider has died at Woodhill Forest, on Auckland’s west coast.

    The rider fell off their bike and died at the scene, a police spokesman said.

    The bike accident was near Muriwai which yesterday was the scene of a crash in which one person died after a speeding four-wheel-drive flipped while driving on the beach.

    Police were called about 12.30pm.

    Emergency services tried treating the rider for their injuries.

    The police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this difficult time.

    “The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated and will form a part of the coronial inquiries.”

     

    NZ Herald