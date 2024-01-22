Mountain biker killed in forest crash

A mountain bike rider has died at Woodhill Forest, on Auckland’s west coast.

The rider fell off their bike and died at the scene, a police spokesman said.

The bike accident was near Muriwai which yesterday was the scene of a crash in which one person died after a speeding four-wheel-drive flipped while driving on the beach.

Police were called about 12.30pm.

Emergency services tried treating the rider for their injuries.

The police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated and will form a part of the coronial inquiries.”