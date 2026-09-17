The government's controversial move-on orders legislation has passed its third reading in Parliament, under urgency.

It means police will soon have the power to order people to move elsewhere if they are being disorderly, begging or rough sleeping.

Anyone disobeying the order will face a fine or possible jail sentence.

Parliament's Justice Select Committee - which includes MPs from most parties - had been considering the legislation for months, hearing submissions from the likes of police, social service organisations and legal experts.

Its recent report recommended a change so people under 18 years old could not be subjected to a move on order.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says the move-one orders will help "reclaim our streets and town squares for the enjoyment of those who visit, work and live there". Photo: RNZ

The first iteration of the law applied to people as young as 14.

More than 98% of those who submitted on the legislation were against it, describing it as morally indefensible, unnecessary and a breach of the Bill of Rights.

Some said it criminalised homelessness.

One of the very few submitters in support said the system currently had no teeth to deal with aggressive and non compliant behaviour.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said move on orders would "reclaim our streets and town squares for the enjoyment of those who visit, work and live there".

They would not criminalise homelessness, he said.

"They simply provide Police with an additional tool to deal with people displaying disorderly behaviour in public places.

"Only people who refuse those orders will face prosecution. A move-on order is not a criminal charge."