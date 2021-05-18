MPs' list: Elton John tickets, investment homes and companies owned

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
But the yearly list of MPs' financial interest, released this afternoon, is somewhat shorter than it has been in the past due to Covid-19.
The list is usually chock-full of colourful gifts MPs have been given from travelling dignitaries or other VIPs.
That, however, is not the case this year. But this list does give a glimpse into some of the wealth held by some new MPs.
Botany MP Chris Luxon, for example, owns seven properties across New Zealand - six in Auckland (two residential and four investment properties) and one residential property in Wellington.
As well as providing an update of the major assets owned by MPs - such as houses, businesses and retirement savings - it also shows gifts they receive.
MPs need to declare a gift if it has an estimated market value of more than $500.
She got a Christmas gift hamper from the ambassador of Cuba and a number of loaned clothing items from Juliette Hogan and Zoe & Morgan.
She also got a free ticket to see Elton John in concert last year, paid for by CRS music.
Andrew Bayly, Paul Goldsmith and Melissa Lee all got their tickets to the show paid for as well.
The list shows that National MP Chris Bishop is a part-owner of the Wellington-based Parrot Dog craft beer company.
But his list of business interest pales in comparison to National MP Stuart Smith, who has interests in 27 companies and businesses.
It is an extensive portfolio, including Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Restaurant Brands, Amazon, Alibaba and Berkshire Hathaway.