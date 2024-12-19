Mufti cops stopping pub patrons in anti-drink-drive move

Photo: File image

Suspected drink-drivers leaving Canterbury hotel car parks are being followed and then pulled over by police in unmarked vehicles.

It is part of a strategy to stop drink-driving and send a message to those who may think about getting behind the wheel after a few drinks.

In recent weeks, drivers leaving licensed premises in Lincoln, Dunsandel, Leeston and Prebbleton have been stopped and breath-tested.

One driver stopped near his home after his regular session asked the officer: “What have I done wrong?”, to which the officer replied: “It’s a random stop.”

The driver suspected he had been followed by a “mufti cop” watching the hotel.

The police have confirmed to Selwyn Times unmarked vehicles are part of its anti-drink-driving strategy.

The driver tested just under the higher legal limit of 400mcg/L.

If he was over, it would have led to a court appearance and likely loss of licence and a fine.

Because he was over the 250mcg/L legal limit, he was fined $200 and received 50 demerit points.

However, as he was already carrying demerit points for a previous speeding fine, it took him to 100 demerit points and the loss of his licence for three months.

“Police will continue to be out breath testing drivers at every opportunity using all the resources available; from high visibility checkpoints to unmarked police vehicles stopping drivers who leave licensed premise car parks," Senior Sergeant Anna Lloyd said.

“We encourage everyone to make good plans before going out, make good decisions about driving or letting your mates drive, and make use of courtesy transport.”

Last week a police officer addressed patrons at a hotel saying he was concerned about the number of people who were driving after drinking.

“You only have to look at the number of cars in the car park and how many are (left) there in the morning,” he said. He pointed to older males as the main problem.

Patrons were offered the chance to be breath-tested to show them what their alcohol level was.

The officer also used one patron, a large middle-aged man, as a test case.

After two pints of regular strength beer, the patron was still under the legal limit of 250 mcg/L; after the third he recorded 350 mcg/L and would have been fined $200 and received 50 demerit points; after the fourth pint he was just over 400 mcg/L – which would have meant a court appearance and likely loss of licence and fine.

– Additional reporting Daniel Alvey