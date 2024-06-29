Murder charge after woman dies in Auckland

File photo: RNZ

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman died on the North Shore in Auckland.

Police found a woman who was seriously injured at an address on Wyvern Place in Glenfield after receiving reports of an incident about 4.25pm on Friday.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition but was unable to be revived, police said.

A 51-year-old Browns Bay man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He will be appearing in North Shore District Court today.

Police remained at the address, where a scene examination was under way.

They said the public could expect an increase in police in the area.