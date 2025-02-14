Musician guilty on two of 11 charges

By Maia Ingoe of RNZ

A well-known New Zealand musician has been found guilty on two charges relating to domestic violence, but not guilty on nine others.

The defendant, who has name suppression, has been on trial at the Auckland District Court over four charges of assault on a person in a family relationship, two charges of threatening to kill, two charges of assault with a weapon, suffocation, and threatening to do grievous bodily harm - tracking back to events that happened in 2022.

Of those charges, the jury found him guilty of one charge of assault on a person in a family relationship and one charge of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

In the Crown's closing arguments, crown lawyer Emma Barnes said the complainant had no motive to lie about having suffered abuse.

While in the defences closing arguments on Thursday, lawyer Susan Gray said the defendant was "entirely blameless" for physical violence.

Gray said the trial had laid bare a "toxic relationship", but urged the jury to consider whether there was proof beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of those serious offences.

Judge Simon Lance summed up the case at Auckland District Court on Friday morning.

The jury began deliberating at 11.30am.

The defendant as well as family members of both the complainant and the defendant were present in the court room.

Judge Lance has allowed interim name suppression to continue for the man until his sentencing date in March.

He thanked the eight men and three women on the jury for their "hard work, and for your patience".

"This trial went longer than anticipated, we had our interruptions, we had our stops and starts. None of you grumbled about that, you all stuck to your guns, you were diligent, you worked hard," he said.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202.

Samaritans: 0800 726 666.

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds.

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254.

Healthline: 0800 611 116.

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155.

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.