Naked man found dead in Christchurch backyard named

Armed police responded to the incident on Gilberthorpes Rd. Photo: George Heard / NZH

Police investigating a sudden death in Christchurch say a man's body was found naked in the backyard of a suburban property.

Police have named the man as Rikiana Hirawani (33).

Armed police responded to a Kāinga Ora house on Gilberthorpes Rd, Hei Hei, about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Police blocked off the road between Taurima and Roberts Sts.

The New Zealand Herald understands that when police arrived dogs appeared to be attacking the man’s body.

SPCA personnel were later seen removing dogs from the address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said today the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

The area was cordoned off on Tuesday while police and ESR forensic investigators conducted a scene examination.

Police on Gilberthorpes Rd. Photo: George Heard/ NZH

A nearby resident said the property at the centre of the incident was visited regularly by police.

Another resident said armed police were at the same property about two weeks ago.

The house was also searched by police in connection to a fatal shooting of a gang member more than four years ago.

In October 2018, police searched the property after King Cobras gang member Luke Sears, also known as Luke Riddell, was fatally shot in rural Canterbury over an alleged drug debt.

Residents in the area said they did not notice anything out of the ordinary until the police arrived on Tuesday.

Additional reporting - Daniel Alvey and NZ Herald