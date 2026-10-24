The National Party has released its 100 day plan, setting out the first actions it would take if re-elected.

The 26-point plan, compiling various announcements from the campaign, includes a commitment to introduce legislation to extend paid parental leave, update consent laws, and get the Commerce Commission to investigate the Foodstuffs split.

Other actions were already in-train, or required by a government, such as releasing a Budget Policy Statement.

It also contains a pledge to launch a trade mission to India, following the free trade agreement entering into force earlier this month.

Unveiling the plan at a rally in Browns Bay in Auckland, National leader Christopher Luxon said the election would be tight.

"Turning around Labour's mess was never going to be a three-year job and National needs more time to finish it. Our 100 Day Plan sets out what we will prioritise if re-elected to build on our progress."

The full plan:

  • Introduce KiwiSaver changes to Parliament.
  • Launch a trade mission to India, with food, beverage and seafood exporters.
  • Issue a Budget Policy Statement
  • Release Budget Responsibility Rules
  • Pass the rates cap, keeping council rates increases within 2 to 4 percent.
  • Introduce legislation to extend paid parental leave to 27 weeks from July 2027, the first step on the way to 30 weeks, and let parents take leave together.
  • Pass legislation to power up the Commerce Commission, and requiring them to report separating Foodstuffs within six months.
  • Progress work to finalise new safety rules for plug-in solar.
  • Lift the First Home Loan income cap to $300,000.
  • Reduce student loan repayments from 12 to 10 cents in the dollar.
  • Implement changes at Immigration NZ to prioritise and expedite visas for partners of New Zealand citizens.
  • Progress development of the Home Energy Fund for low-cost solar, battery and insulation loans.
  • Boost funding for Pharmac by redirecting foreign aid money.
  • Deliver free cervical screening for all women aged 25 to 69.
  • Set a national clinical trials target, so 5 percent of cancer patients have part of their care through a trial within ten years.
  • Expand the Maths Acceleration Programme.
  • Begin work to end the use of screens in early childhood education and limit device use in Years 1-3.
  • Develop an implementation plan for a School Start Check.
  • Pass the first reading of the Online Safety (Minimum Age and Child Safety Risk Assessment) Bill and progress it to select committee.
  • Progress the Government's Public Service Transformation programme.
  • Adopt legislation to ban taxpayers' money being used to fund gangs. This is currently a member's bill and would be passed as a government bill.
  • Begin work on a new offence for staying silent when a child is killed, with up to 10 years in prison.
  • Introduce legislation to modernise consent laws, so consent must be actively given.
  • Begin work to toughen sentences for sexual offending, so good character or public standing can no longer reduce a sentence.
  • Establish a dedicated Auckland Transport Police Team.
  • Introduce legislation to get tough on overseas student loan defaulters.