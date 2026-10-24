The National Party has released its 100 day plan, setting out the first actions it would take if re-elected.

The 26-point plan, compiling various announcements from the campaign, includes a commitment to introduce legislation to extend paid parental leave, update consent laws, and get the Commerce Commission to investigate the Foodstuffs split.

Other actions were already in-train, or required by a government, such as releasing a Budget Policy Statement.

It also contains a pledge to launch a trade mission to India, following the free trade agreement entering into force earlier this month.

Unveiling the plan at a rally in Browns Bay in Auckland, National leader Christopher Luxon said the election would be tight.

"Turning around Labour's mess was never going to be a three-year job and National needs more time to finish it. Our 100 Day Plan sets out what we will prioritise if re-elected to build on our progress."

The full plan: