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The National Party has released its 100 day plan, setting out the first actions it would take if re-elected.
The 26-point plan, compiling various announcements from the campaign, includes a commitment to introduce legislation to extend paid parental leave, update consent laws, and get the Commerce Commission to investigate the Foodstuffs split.
Other actions were already in-train, or required by a government, such as releasing a Budget Policy Statement.
It also contains a pledge to launch a trade mission to India, following the free trade agreement entering into force earlier this month.
Unveiling the plan at a rally in Browns Bay in Auckland, National leader Christopher Luxon said the election would be tight.
"Turning around Labour's mess was never going to be a three-year job and National needs more time to finish it. Our 100 Day Plan sets out what we will prioritise if re-elected to build on our progress."
The full plan:
- Introduce KiwiSaver changes to Parliament.
- Launch a trade mission to India, with food, beverage and seafood exporters.
- Issue a Budget Policy Statement
- Release Budget Responsibility Rules
- Pass the rates cap, keeping council rates increases within 2 to 4 percent.
- Introduce legislation to extend paid parental leave to 27 weeks from July 2027, the first step on the way to 30 weeks, and let parents take leave together.
- Pass legislation to power up the Commerce Commission, and requiring them to report separating Foodstuffs within six months.
- Progress work to finalise new safety rules for plug-in solar.
- Lift the First Home Loan income cap to $300,000.
- Reduce student loan repayments from 12 to 10 cents in the dollar.
- Implement changes at Immigration NZ to prioritise and expedite visas for partners of New Zealand citizens.
- Progress development of the Home Energy Fund for low-cost solar, battery and insulation loans.
- Boost funding for Pharmac by redirecting foreign aid money.
- Deliver free cervical screening for all women aged 25 to 69.
- Set a national clinical trials target, so 5 percent of cancer patients have part of their care through a trial within ten years.
- Expand the Maths Acceleration Programme.
- Begin work to end the use of screens in early childhood education and limit device use in Years 1-3.
- Develop an implementation plan for a School Start Check.
- Pass the first reading of the Online Safety (Minimum Age and Child Safety Risk Assessment) Bill and progress it to select committee.
- Progress the Government's Public Service Transformation programme.
- Adopt legislation to ban taxpayers' money being used to fund gangs. This is currently a member's bill and would be passed as a government bill.
- Begin work on a new offence for staying silent when a child is killed, with up to 10 years in prison.
- Introduce legislation to modernise consent laws, so consent must be actively given.
- Begin work to toughen sentences for sexual offending, so good character or public standing can no longer reduce a sentence.
- Establish a dedicated Auckland Transport Police Team.
- Introduce legislation to get tough on overseas student loan defaulters.