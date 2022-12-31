New Years Honours - Full List

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion

(DNZM)

Miranda Catherine Millais Harcourt ONZM, services to screen industry and theatre, Wellington.

Prof Farah Rangikoepa Palmer ONZM, services to sport, particularly rugby, Palmerston North.

Dr Janice Claire Wright, services to the State and the environment, Christchurch.

Knights Companion

(KNZM)

Dr Ashley Robin Bloomfield, services to public health, Lower Hutt.

Markus Dunajtschik, services to philanthropy, Wellington.

Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams MNZM JP, services to Maori, literature and education, Auckland.

Companions

(CNZM)

Michael Francis Barnett ONZM, services to business, Papakura.

Hamish Bryon Bond MNZM, services to rowing, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Dr Bruce Donald Campbell , services to plant and food research, Kerikeri.

Prof Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer, services to ophthalmology, Auckland.

Leigh Helen Gibbs ONZM, services to netball, Nelson.

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell MNZM, services to Maori and local government, Ohinemutu.

Paul Te Poa Karoro Reginald Morgan QSO, services to Maori and business, Nelson.

Eric Gordon Murray MNZM, services to rowing, Cambridge.

Emeritus Prof David Gerard Simmons, services to tourism and tertiary education, Christchurch.

Kereyn Maree Smith MNZM, services to sports governance, Auckland.

Lisa Tumahai , services to Maori development, Hokitika.

Hon Mititaiagimene Young Vivian, services to Niue, Hakupu, Niue.

Kaa Kataraina Kathleen Williams QSO, services to Maori and education, Auckland.

Tawhirimatea Te Auripo Rewita Williams MNZM, services to Maori and education, Auckland.

Officers

(ONZM)

Michele Edith A’Court, services to entertainment and comedy industries, Auckland.

Martin Ranfurly Bennett, services to environment and the community, Putaruru.

Elizabeth Anne Caldwell, services to arts, Wellington.

Barry John Clark QSM JP, services to Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association, Kaiapoi.

Dr Bruce Dudley Clarkson, services to ecological restoration, Hamilton.

Grant Cleland, services to disabled people, Christchurch.

Paul Daniel Coll, services to squash, Rijnsburg, Netherlands.

Emerita Prof Jennie Lynne Connor, services to alcohol harm reduction, Auckland.

John Terence Darby, services to wildlife conservation and science, Wanaka.

Brian Patrick Donnelly, services to social housing, Auckland.

Deputy Commissioner Glenn Murray Dunbier, services to New Zealand Police and the community.

Nathan Edward Fa’avae, services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community, Upper Moutere.

David Rodney Fane, services to performing arts, Auckland.

Grahame Boston Fong, services to powerlifting, Auckland.

Dr Natalie Joan Gauld, services to pharmacy and health, Auckland.

Joanne Lisa Gibbs, services to public health, Puhoi.

Cindy Leigh Johns, services to people with learning disabilities, New Plymouth.

Ian Keith MacEwan, services to addiction services, Napier.

Beryl Te Haumihiata Mason, services to Maori language education, Taneatua.

Waihaere Joseph Mason MNZM, services to Maori and education, Nelson.

Prof Rangianehu Matamua, services to Maori astronomy, Hamilton.

Anita Jane Mazzoleni, services to corporate governance, Cambridge.

Bernard Joseph McKone, services to pharmaceutical sector, Cromwell.

Janine Rania Morrell-Gunn, services to children’s television and the community, Christchurch.

Don Edward Mortensen, services to prevention of sexual harm, Christchurch.

Pania Christine Papa, services to Maori language education and broadcasting, Kawau Island.

Khoa Dang (Mitchell) Pham, services to technology sector and New Zealand-Asia relations, Auckland.

Prof Edwina Pio, services to ethnic communities, Auckland.

Christine Anne Rogan, services to alcohol harm reduction, Wellsford.

Nicola Maree Smith-Guerin, services to anaesthesiology, Auckland.

Dr Apisalome Sikaidoka Talemaitoga, services to health and the Pacific community, Auckland,.

Lisa-Jane Taouma, services to Pacific arts and the screen industry, Auckland.

Charles Richard Veitch, services to wildlife conservation, Auckland.

Dr Kathleen Joy Walker, services to wildlife conservation, Nelson.

Peter Muru Edward Walters, services to touch rugby, Auckland.

Paula Mapuna Werohia-Lloyd, services to Maori and business, Tauranga.

Kenneth Michael Williams, services to governance and the community, Auckland.

Te Puea Pekerangi Eileen Winiata, services to Maori and health, Auckland.

Members

(MNZM)

Dr Hafsa Ahmed, services to ethnic communities and women, Lincoln.

Wendy Allison, services to drug harm reduction, Featherston.

Dr John Douglas Armstrong, services to Maori health, Rotorua.

David Wallace Bain, services to health and the community.

Priscilla June Baken, services to midwifery, Feilding.

Dr Timothy Robert Bevin, services to health, Napier.

Carlton Paul Bidois, services to environment and Maori-Crown relations, Tauranga.

Hoana Mere Burgman, services to Maori and environmental governance, Kaiapoi.

Dr Heather Anne Came-Friar, services to Maori, education and health, Auckland.

Malcolm James Campbell, services to local government and the community, Kawerau.

Lloyd Russell Chapman, services to community and heritage rose preservation, Otaki.

David Christopher Chapple, services to community and heritage preservation, Palmerston North.

Brian Raymond Coffey, services to people with disabilities, Lower Hutt.

Dr Gina Annette Cole, services to literature, Auckland.

Catherine Mary Cornish, services to performing arts, Auckland.

Carlotta Brigid Dann, services to addiction advocacy, Wellington.

Prof Christine Margaret Davies, services to education, Auckland.

Dale Winifred Farrar, services to the State, Wellington.

Fr Paulo Sagato Filoialii, services to Pacific community, Christchurch.

Bruce James Ford JP, services to community, Stewart Island.

Ruth Beatrice Gerzon, services to community development and social justice, Whakatane.

Mr Tony John Gray JP, services to education, Nelson.

Albert Christopher Grinter, services to education and Maori, Rotorua.

Phillip Ross Halse, services to local government and the community, Whangarei.

Sefita ’Alofi Hao’uli, services to Tongan and Pacific communities, Auckland.

Christina Angela Hape, services to Maori and governance, Hastings.

Anna Maree Harrison, services to netball and volleyball, Waimauku.

Ian Robert Archibald Hastie, services to education, Upper Hutt.

Paul Leslie Hodge JP, services to hospitality industry, Hamilton.

John Maxwell Inger, services to education, Morrinsville.

Dayle Olive Jackson, services to education and sport, Wellington.

Penelope Jane Jackson, services to art crime research and visual arts, Tauranga.

Mohamed Abdi Jama, services to Muslim community, Christchurch.

Tina Maria Jones, services to suicide prevention and mental health, Whangaparaoa.

Lakiloko Tepae Keakea, services to Tuvaluan art, Auckland.

Marilyn Rhonda Kohlhase, services to Pacific arts and education, Auckland.

Debra Joy Lampshire, services to mental health, Auckland.

Dr Alana Marissa Lopesi, services to arts, Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Stanislaw Manterys, services to refugees and the Polish community, Lower Hutt.

Dr Paul Allan Maunder, services to arts and the community, Blackball.

Felorini Ruta McKenzie, services to Pacific education, Lincoln.

Richard Mark McNamara, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and emergency management, Blenheim.

Senior Sgt Clifford Gordon Metcalfe, services to New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue, Whangarei.

Betty-Anne Maryrose Monga, services to music, Auckland.

Henriette Michel Nakhle QSM, services to Lebanese community, Auckland.

Melony Robin O’Connor, services to basketball, Lower Hutt.

Jocelyn Jane O’Donnell, services to business and community development, Invercargill.

Sullivan Luao Paea, services to youth, Manukau.

Corey Nathan Peters, services to sit-skiing, Wanaka.

Nico Porteous, services to snow sports, Wanaka.

Russell John Postlewaight, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Porirua.

Rita Keka Powick, services to Maori, education and governance, Picton.

Shirleen Vinita Lata Prasad, services to addiction services and the South Asian community, Auckland.

Helen Ngairie Rasmussen, services to Maori and conservation, Hokitika.

Rosanna Marie Raymond, services to Pacific art, Auckland.

Bonnie Jane Robinson, services to seniors and social services, Auckland.

Christopher Stephen Rooney, services to education, Auckland.

Reweti Ratu Ropiha, services to Maori health, Gisborne.

Zoi Katherine Sadowski-Synnott, services to snow sports, Wanaka.

Jennifer Robyn Shattock QSM JP, services to local government and economic development, Tokoroa.

Sarah (Sally) Margaret Shaw, services to nursing, Whakatane.

Dr Gregory Howard Sherley, services to conservation, Paraparaumu.

Dr Jane Elizabeth Skeen, services to children with cancer, Auckland.

Cheryl Smith, services to rugby, Kaikohe.

Margaret Teresa Tai Rakena, services to victims of sexual violence and the community, Christchurch.

John Maxwell Tait, services to education and Maori, Christchurch.

Dr Amama Bagem Thornley, services to health, Christchurch.

The Queen’s Service Order

Companions

(QSO)

John Robert Dobson, services to people with disabilities, Hamilton.

Dr Caroline Ann McElnay, services to public health, Napier.

Kura Te Rangi Moeahu, services to Maori and the arts, Lower Hutt.

Hayden Paul Waretini Wano, services to Maori health, New Plymouth.

Charles Beswick Wilkinson, services to arts governance and the community, New Plymouth.

Queen’s Service Medal

(QSM)

Naomi Ruth Baker-Wenley, services to opera, Havelock North.

Margaret Anne Bourke, services to community, Masterton.

Rodger Henry Brickland, services to athletics, Auckland.

Brendan Sean Butler, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Waipawa.

Geoffrey Denis Clews, services to arts and the community, Auckland.

Maurice James Cowie, services to Search and Rescue, Omarama.

Trevor Michael Crosbie JP, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Ngaruawahia.

Rosemary Jane Ensor, services to community, Hanmer Springs.

Kinaua Bauriri Ewels, services to Kiribati community, Auckland.

Lynore Ann Farry, services to community, Waitati.

George Rafton Flavell, services to Maori culture and heritage preservation, Waiuku.

Matthew Vincent Frost, services to people with autism, Wellington.

Galumalemana Fetaiaimauso Marion Galumalemana, services to Pacific community, Auckland.

James William Gordon, services to community, Hokitika.

Hana Melania Halalele, services to Pacific health, Oamaru.

Clyde Harris Hamilton, services to community and heritage preservation, Waiuku.

Afife Skafi Harris, services to migrant communities, Dunedin.

Eileen Margaret Jean Harvey-Thawley, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Mapua.

James Richard Strachan Higham, services to rugby and education, Dunedin.

Barbara Noeline Jeffries, services to equestrian sport and war commemoration, Hamilton.

Judith Ann Johnson JP, services as a justice of the peace, Timaru.

Teurukura Tia Kekena, services to Cook Islands and Pacific communities, Porirua.

Carol Anne Martin, services to community and netball, Hokitika.

Kevin James McComb, services to cycling, Whakatane.

Agnes (Nancy) McCulloch McShane, services to women and pay equity, Christchurch.

Karen Anne Morris, services to community, Cambridge.

Kenneth Michael Morris, services to community, Cambridge.

Nanai Pati Muaau, services to Pacific health, Lower Hutt.

Euon Graham Murrell JP, services to community, Porirua.

Rev Woo Taek Nam, services to Korean community, Silverdale.

Lomia Kaipati Semaia Naniseni, services to Tokelau community, Auckland.

James Allan Ngarewa JP, services to community and education, Patea.

Gavin Russell Alan Nicol, services to veterans, Opotiki.

Yong Rahn Park, services to Korean community, Auckland.

Linda Susan Rutland, services to community, Christchurch.

Ma’a Brian Sagala, services to Pacific communities, Auckland.

Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele, services to education and the Pacific community, Rolleston.

Ian Rankin Smith JP, services to civil defence and the community, Te Karaka.

Patricia Isabel Smith, services to community, Carterton.

Donald Bruce Thomas, services to community and the legal profession, Auckland.

Muriel Patricia Tondi, services to Italian community and language education, Tauranga.

Mavis Emlen Tweedie, services to community, Havelock North.

Kevin Victor Watkins, services to community and New Zealand-China relations, Hastings.

Helen Whittaker, services to art and the community, Whangarei.

Robin Young, services to community, Auckland.

Honorary QSM

Mrs Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, services to education and the Pacific community, Auckland.

Tuifa’asisina Kasileta Maria Lafaele, services to Pacific health, Auckland.

Nemai Divuluki Vucago, services to Fijian and Pacific communities, Manukau.

Kyo Jin Yun, services to Korean community, Christchurch.

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal

(NZAM)

Nigel John Watson, services to Antarctic heritage preservation, Christchurch.