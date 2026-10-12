New Zealand is among more than 30 countries that have issued a joint statement condemning Iran for what they say are violent attacks against them.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters released the joint statement on social media.

It said the group recognised the UK's attribution of Iran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford air base in Britain.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the suspected plot targeting the air base was "highly likely" to have been coordinated in Iran, and almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The base in southwest England, which had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, became the centre of a large security response in the early hours of September 27, after five British men were arrested nearby.

It was suspected the men were involved in terrorism and explosive offences but were released on bail.

The Iranian embassy in London has previously said it categorically rejects allegations linking Iran to the air base incident.

The foreign ministers condemned what they called called Iran's "use of violent attacks", including the acts of lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other hybrid activities against them.

The statement said it followed a recent campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests, that were claimed by a pro-Iranian group.

The foreign ministers' statement said any attempt by Iran - or its proxies - to intimidate, threaten, harass or harm people in its territories was unacceptable.

"Iran should be in no doubt that we are united and remain committed to safeguarding our sovereignty and strengthening our international coordination, bolstering our national resilience, protecting our communities, and ensuring that those responsible are held to account."

The joint statement was from foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.