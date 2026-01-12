New Zealanders in Iran 'should leave now': Govt

Protesters gather amid evolving anti-government unrest in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Screengrab/Reuters

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has expressed grave concern at reports protesters have been killed in Iran, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has urged any New Zealanders still in Iran to leave now.

US-based rights group HRANA says it has verified the deaths of 544 people, 15 days into the demonstrations against the Islamic Republic.

The flow of information outside of Iran has been constrained since authorities cut off internet access and telephone lines on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has been briefed on potential military intervention options, including military strikes and sanctions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Peters said New Zealand was "gravely concerned" by reported killing of protesters and called on Iranian security forces to "refrain from violence".

Peters said peaceful protest was a fundamental human right.

MFAT said it was monitoring the situation closely, including through its embassy in Tehran.

A spokesperson said MFAT had been in contact with the 39 New Zealanders currently registered in Iran to reiterate SafeTravel advice.

New Zealanders have been advised not to travel to Iran for a number of years due to the volatile security situation in the region, the risk of arbitrary arrest or detention and the potential for violent civil unrest.

"The protests have resulted in a number of deaths, injuries, and significant arrests," the spokesperson said. "New Zealanders in Iran are advised to avoid all demonstrations, rallies and large public gatherings as they could turn violent with little warning."

MFAT said the ability for the government to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Iran was extremely limited.

As Iran does not recognise dual citizenship, Iranian dual-nationals must enter and leave on their Iranian passport.

MFAT said during previous conflicts, dual citizens had not been allowed to leave Iran with consular assistance, as dual citizens being helped by their non-Iranian country of citizenship were blocked from departing.

Forough Amin from Iranian Women in NZ said the regime had shut down landlines, mobile networks and internet access. She said families abroad were cut off, relying instead on scattered footage shared via Starlink satellite connections.