Nikki Kaye's father dies days after former MP

Peter Kaye, the father of former MP Nikki Kaye, has died. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Peter Kaye, the father of former MP Nikki Kaye, has died just days after his daughter.

A friend of the family confirmed that Peter Kaye, a prominent lawyer, died just days after his daughter died following a battle with cancer.

He had been in poor health.

Friend and former colleague Paul Dacre said Peter Kaye was one of the great advocates of his generation.

"He was a mentor to a number of lawyers, I think a number of senior lawyers throughout the country owe a lot of training and support from him, and I think he made a great contribution to the profession.

"I think he was a very good friend to a lot of people ... and most of all - and as far as I'm concerned, he was an extremely good friend."

Dacre said it had been a tragic week for the Kaye family.

"In terms of Nikki, she was an extremely special person to a lot of people, but obviously she didn't mean anything more to anybody rather than her father and mother," he said.

"Peter was not in good health so obviously it overwhelmed him."