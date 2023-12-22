No clues two months after kayaker's mysterious disappearance

Michaela Leger was wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey track pants, and carrying a white and pink bag.

Police have no clues as to the whereabouts of a missing Ōtaki woman last seen paddling out to sea in a stolen kayak two months ago.

Michaela Leger, 29, was last seen on Raumati Beach on October 21, after she allegedly stole a kayak from a property and entered the water about 8pm.

Leger, who was due in court five days after her disappearance on drug-related charges, has not been seen since, and police have been left stumped as to what has happened to her.

"Despite a number of search efforts, searches did not find clues that could help us locate Michaela," police said in a statement.

"Our work continues and investigators will continue to follow up any information that could help us establish what has occurred."

Police did not answer questions about whether they were actively following leads or simply waiting for more information to come in.

"We ask anyone at beaches along the coast to please contact us if they see a yellow kayak that looks out of place or abandoned. Police believe it is likely to be a single-seater kayak," the statement said.

"Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.

"Police are in regular contact with Michaela’s family, and will ensure any developments are communicated to them."

Shortly after her disappearance, police found a single kayak paddle but were unable to say whether it was one Leger was last seen with.

No other items have been located.

Extensive searches have been carried out on four islands near where Leger disappeared but have failed to unearth any clues.

A police spokesperson earlier told the Herald officers scoured the coastlines of Kāpiti, Aeroplane, Fisherman’s and Browns Islands by foot and boat, but "despite these efforts, searchers did not find clues that could help us locate Michaela".

At the time of her disappearance, she was carrying a bag, and a dog was also spotted on the shoreline beside her.

Kāpiti Coast District Council confirmed a dog photographed alongside Leger had since been returned to its owner, after initially being cared for by the council’s animal management team.

A spokesperson said the dog’s owner is understood to know Leger.

Leger’s loved ones have not responded to requests for comment, except for one relative who told the Herald that Leger was "always judged" by others.