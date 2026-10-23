New Zealand’s Chief of Defence, Air Marshal Tony Davies, has resigned over an “inappropriate relationship” he failed to disclose while in a position of command.

Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith said the situation made his role no longer tenable and it had been referred to the Inspector General of Defence.

"Air Marshal Tony Davies has informed me that he'll be resigning from his position as Chief of Defence Force, effective immediately,” Goldsmith said.

"The reasons regarding his decision relate to integrity matters, that he did not previously disclose. We both agree his position is no longer tenable.

“I acknowledge his 42 years of service and his contribution to the New Zealand Defence Force, but note the circumstances of his resignation will be a great disappointment to the men and women of the Defence Force.

"I will be recommending to the Governor-General that she accepts Mr Davies' resignation."

In a statement, Davies said the matters involve an "inappropriate relationship".

"The resignation is for personal reasons, and results from errors of judgement made by me in the past, for which I am taking responsibility. The errors of judgement were contrary to the values of the Defence Force.

"These matters revolved around an inappropriate relationship I had when in a position of unit command, and I regret not disclosing this when I had the opportunity to do so."

The Defence Force said arrangements were underway to transition responsibilities to the vice chief of Defence Force, Rear Admiral Mat Williams, who will serve as acting chief of Defence Force.