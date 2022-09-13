'Not worth it': Mixed reaction across South to day off for Queen

An image of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades is seen at Piccadilly Circus. PHOTO: REUTERS

Having an unplanned public holiday to mark the death of the Queen will be "financially challenging", southern business owners say.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a one-off public holiday — to be known as Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day — which will be held on September 26.

A televised state memorial service will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the same day.

"As New Zealand’s Queen and much loved Sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a State memorial service and a one-off public holiday," Ms Ardern said yesterday.

"I know many people will want the opportunity to pay their respects and the public holiday offers communities around the country the ability to come together and pay tribute at local events also."

She said the decision to hold a public holiday was in line with similar holidays in the United Kingdom and Australia, and was in keeping with what was "an historic event".

All political parties were consulted on the holiday, and all Holidays Act requirements will apply.

Legislation would be passed next week to bring the holiday into force, she said.

The announcement brought a mixed reaction from the southern business community.

Despite having to pay staff time and a-half and a lieu day, Biggies Pizza and Suburbia Night Club owner Ian Lindsay said his businesses would remain open on the public holiday.

"I think it’s just one of those things — it’s pretty much a case of riding the wave and sucking it up, to be honest," he said.

"We’ll stay open. It’s a bit of a treat for staff to get a bit more in their pay packet," Mr Lindsay said.

However, Vault, Deja Vu, Prohibition and Catacombs owner Andre Shi said his businesses could not afford to stay open on the day.

"The cost of time and a-half and time in lieu — it’s not worth it."

Business South chief executive Mike Collins said it appeared business owners were divided in their opinions about whether to open, but he believed most would respect the decision and take the holiday.

"It’s a tricky balance.

"It’s really important to acknowledge the Queen’s passing, but businesses have just had a really tough time with Covid-19 and they’re just starting to get back on track.

"For businesses, it’s another cost that they’ve got to wear."

Ms Ardern said she would represent New Zealand alongside Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, at the funeral of the Queen in London.

