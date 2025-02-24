NZ blood cancer treatment trial a 'gamechanger'

Photo: ODT files

Blood cancer patients in Christchurch and Auckland will soon have a chance to join an expanded clinical trial using their own immune cells to fight the disease.

The Malaghan Institute, which launched New Zealand's first trial of CAR T-cell (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy in 2019, is extending its phase 2 clinical trial to Christchurch and Auckland City hospitals this month.

Clinical Director Dr Robert Weinkove said that meant more patients could be treated closer to home.

"This is an exciting step for this national endeavour, as we prepare the New Zealand health system to deliver this game-changing cancer treatment. As a one-off, outpatient-based treatment, CAR T-cell therapies could help to meet an urgent unmet need while limiting pressure and costs on the health system," Dr Weinkove said.

CAR T-cell therapy involves modifying patients' immune cells (T-cells) in the laboratory, to attack and destroy cancer cells.

The phase 2 clinical trial, which began at Wellington Hospital in July, 2024, will treat 60 adults with certain types of relapsed large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma over two years.

"To date, nine patients have been enrolled, with the pace at which patients can be enrolled and treated set to increase with new sites on board and skilled clinicians ready to deliver the therapy," Weinkove said.

"With automated manufacturing of patients' CAR T-cells by our partner BioOra Limited, we are well positioned to scale up treatment and look to the future of CAR T-cell therapy delivery in Aotearoa for this trial and beyond."

Haematologist Amy Holmes, an investigator for the trial at Christchurch Hospital, said CAR-T-cell therapy for certain blood cancers was well-recognised internationally as a standard of care - but access within New Zealand was "limited".

"The expansion of the ENABLE-2 trial to sites in Auckland and Christchurch will greatly increase access and equity across Aotearoa. We hope this study will be a forerunner in access to cellular therapy within New Zealand as the technology steadily expands and finds a role in the treatment of a range of malignant conditions."

Weinkove said the Malaghan Institute and BioOra were working on integrating manufacturing, distribution and health services, which could make it easier to roll out the CAR T-cell therapy as a standard of care if the phase 2 trial was successful.

"We would like to maximise the chances of timely uptake within the public health system to limit gaps in treatment availability for those who need it."

The programme has received funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Freemasons NZ, the Health Research Council, the Maurice Wilkins Centre, Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, Life Blood, the Thompson Family Foundation, the David Levene Foundation and private donors.