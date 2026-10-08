New Zealand First has made a fresh push for a ban on backyard fireworks, after the leaders of National and Labour shot the idea down in a recent debate.

The party wants to ban the public sale and private use of fireworks, blaming them for frightening animals, starting fires and causing havoc for emergency services.

"Enough is enough," the party said in its announcement on Friday.

"The abuse and misuse of fireworks has far outgrown any of the benefits."

In a statement, a spokesperson said the legislation was written and ready to be introduced to Parliament within the first 100 days of the next government.

NZ First lodged a member's bill proposing a ban in November last year.

The proposed ban would also stop the manufacture and import of fireworks for private use, but professionally organised public displays would still be permitted.

"This is not about being 'nanny state'," the statement said. "This is about bringing some common-sense into what is a desperately needed conversation about the future of fireworks in our community."

In Tuesday night's TVNZ leaders' debate, National's Christopher Luxon and Labour's Chris Hipkins answered "no" when asked whether fireworks should be banned from public sale.

ACT leader David Seymour also opposed a ban. In July, he told media: "Just for a few days a year at the start of summer, let's just keep something of the Kiwi childhood, please?"

Also that month, Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said restricting private sales was a "common sense position", citing animal welfare and environmental concerns.

Parliament's Petitions Committee this term considered three petitions on the topic backed by more than 95,000 signatures.

Its report, released in April, concluded the evidence of harm made it difficult to recommend anything other than a ban.

But in July, the coalition government rejected the recommendation, arguing that a ban would remove access to a longstanding legal activity.

It said existing rules struck an appropriate balance between preventing harm and protecting individual choice.

At the time of the government's rejection in July, NZ First leader Winston Peters vowed the issue would be back on the table after this year’s general election.

Under current rules, fireworks can be sold to people aged 18 and over for just four days a year, from November 2 to 5. There is no nationwide restriction on when they can be used.

This year's Guy Fawkes celebrations will go ahead under existing rules just two days before the election on November 7.