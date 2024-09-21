NZ pilot Philip Mehrtens freed from captivity in West Papua

Former Acting Regent of Nduga, Edison Nggwijangge, far left, with Susi Air Pilot Phillip Mehrtens, right, after his release. Photo: Dok. Istimewa

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed from more than 1 1/2 years in captivity in West Papua, Indonesia.

The Indonesian police announced it in a statement on Saturday.

"We are prioritising approach through religious leaders, church leaders, traditional leaders and Egianus Kogoya's close family to minimise casualties and maintain the safety of the pilot," the chief of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani said in a statement released to media.

Mehrtens was freed and picked up by a joint team in Nduga Regency and is undergoing health check-ups and a physiological examination in Timika regency, the police said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters welcomed the release.

"We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family. This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones," Peters said in a statement.

Peters said that for the last 19 and a half months a wide range of government agencies had been working with Indonesian authorities and others towards securing Mehrtens' release.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with staff in both Indonesia and Wellington, has led a sustained whole-of-government effort to secure Phillip Mehrtens' release, and has also been supporting his family."

New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens was photographed with his rebel captors in Indonesia's Papua region. Photo: supplied/TPNPB

Peters also wanted to acknowledge the cooperation and restraint showed by many media outlets in relation to this case.

"The case has taken a toll on the Mehrtens family, who have asked for privacy. We ask media outlets to respect their wishes and therefore we have no further comment at this stage."

The armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army kidnapped Phillip Merhtens in February last year after he landed a small commercial plane in a remote, mountainous area.

Indonesia has previously said it had prioritised talks with religious and community leaders to free the pilot, as a military operation in the rugged highland area presented dangers.