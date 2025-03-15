Obituary: Ann Hartley, politician

Ann Hartley (right), after her investiture as a Companion of the Queen's Service Order by the governor-general, Dame Cindy Kiro, at Government House, Auckland, on 28 May 2022. Photo: Office of the Governor-General

Ann Hartley was a conviction politician who fought hard for causes she believed in. Raised in Orewa, she married aged 20 and was a fulltime mother before working for the Mental Health Foundation, an experience which helped inspire her to become involved in politics.

In 1980 she was elected as a city councillor in the Auckland district of Birkenhead, and became mayor in 1986.

Birkenhead disappeared as part of the local body amalgamation process and in 1989 Hartley was elected mayor of the new North Shore City, serving one term.

She harboured higher ambitions and finished second in the Birkenhead seat as the Labour parliamentary candidate in 1993 and 1996, before winning Northcote in 1999.

Hartley served two terms as an electorate MP and one as a list MP, becoming Deputy Speaker and Assistant Speaker. Hartley left Parliament in 2008 and was re-elected to the North Shore City Council. In 2022, Hartley was named to the Queen’s Service Order for services to local government and the community.

Ann Hartley died on December 20, aged 82. — APL/Agencies