Obituary: Bob McNeil, journalist

Bob McNeil. Photo: Bob McNeil via RNZ

Veteran TV journalist Bob McNeil became a household name in New Zealand for his warm, informed and sometimes downright quirky reporting. He began his career in newspapers and radio but was best known for his 20-year stint as a reporter on TV3. McNeil’s first job out of school was at the Taranaki Daily News in New Plymouth.

He trained at Palmerston North Teachers College in 1961-62, and taught at various schools, mostly in Taranaki, until 1970. That year he took a job at Radio Waikato in Hamilton, covering major news events such as the Springbok tour protests while working at 1ZH. In 1987, he joined radio 1ZB in Auckland.

A few years later, in 1989, he was hired as a news reporter by the fledgling television channel TV3. He soon built up a reputation among his colleagues and the public for his kindness, wit and love of a good story.

He retired from journalism in 2010 at the age of 67.

McNeil was born in Wellington and spent his childhood in Otago, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay. He met his future wife Jeanette during an OE in Britain. Their three children include Seven Sharp reporter Sacha McNeil. Bob McNeill died on December 29, aged 82.