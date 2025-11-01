Obituary: David Russell, consumer advocate

David Russell. Photo: file

For a generation of shoppers David Russell was their champion. Originally from Hawera, Mr Russell had a peripatetic career, including stints in the freezing works and as an architectural draughtsman, before snaring a job with the then Consumers Institute (now Consumer NZ) in 1972 as a project officer. There he found his calling and after 18 years with the organisation he rose to become chief executive, a job he held for a further 17 years. He became the face of consumer rights, regularly appearing in the media to deride a shoddy product or defend the victims of a shonky company. Russell moved into the role just as the organisation lost its government funding and began relying on member subscriptions to finance its work. Under his leadership Consumer not only survived but thrived. Mr Russell, who played a major part in the development of the Consumer Guarantees Act 1983, was subsequently appointed a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for community service. Mr Russell died on September 25, aged 82. — Agencies/Allied Media