Jury rejects self-defence argument in Chch murder trial

James Arthur Holder

James Arthur Holder has been found guilty of the murder of David Bridgwater, by a jury in the Christchurch High Court.

Father-of-two Bridgwater was fatally shot in the abdomen outside a property in Aranui, Christchurch on 4 January 2024.

Holder had pleaded not guilty to the murder, arguing he acted in self-defence.

When the guilty verdict was announced there was a large cheer and the sound of sobs from the public gallery.

'Hope he gets what he deserves'

The family of David Bridgwater said the guilty verdict was a huge relief.

Jason Bridgwater - the older brother of David Bridgwater - said the last 18 months had been full on for the family.

"We lost a brother, lost a son, two young boys lost their father, and that scum bag took his life," Bridgwater said.

"We've been grieving, but we've sort of closed one door and now we have the next door to get through. It doesn't finish today. We suffer with it for the rest of our lives."

Jason Bridgwater said the family had been extremely nervous waiting for the verdict, so to hear the guilty verdict was a huge relief.

David Bridgwater's family spoke to media outside of the court after the verdict. From left Carol Gregg, Jason Bridgwater, Carole Bridgwater, and Cody Bridgwater. Photo: RNZ

He said the family wanted to thank the police and lawyers for all their hard work.

"I just hope now the justice system works and he gets what he deserves. Mum doesn't get to see her son, I don't get to see my brother, two young boys don't get to see their dad ever now. So hopefully he gets locked up for a long time."

'Chilling behaviour any way you look at it'

During her closing address on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Kerry White told jurors Holder acted with "murderous intent" on that fateful night.

"Holder's intention cannot be divorced from the fact that he sat with a loaded firearm in the garage for that hour and 20 minutes or so beforehand.

"This is chilling behaviour any way you look at it," White said.

Bridgwater had been at the Juicy Fest music festival in the hours prior to his death.

Afterwards, he travelled to Holder's Aranui house in Carisbrooke Street with some people who knew Holder, to pick up some methamphetamine.

They left, but later returned to Holder's house, where they all hung out in the garage.

The defence argued Bridgwater's behaviour was rude, obnoxious and dangerous.

He was later asked to leave.

White said there were a number of problems with the defendant's grounds for self-defence.

"The defendant was clearly the predominant aggressor throughout much of his account of what happened. He was armed with a loaded firearm," she said.

She also explained there were inconsistencies in Holder's account of the night, alongside contradictions with other evidence presented during the trial.

An intoxicated Bridgwater was asked to leave the house several times, before finally doing so, White said.

"He was out of there," she said.

As Bridgwater was leaving, he was followed outside by Holder and his partner Leanne Crighton.

Evidence heard in court suggested a physical altercation had taken place on the street.

The defendant's claims that Bridgwater was the aggressor, not Holder, were dubious, White said.

"It was two against one," she said.

"Mr Bridgwater turned around and saw the firearm in Mr Holder's hand and said 'oh you pull a gun on me'. Even after seeing the gun Mr Holder said Mr Bridgwater asked to stay."

She then said Holder's account of what happened after the shot was fired "did not have a ring of truth".

Expert evidence heard earlier in the trial proposed Bridgwater would have died between one to three minutes after being shot in the abdomen.

White said the defendant's claims of a further physical altercation after a shot was fired showed Holder had lied.

Efforts to conceal and destroy evidence also raised further suspicion on claims of self-defence, she said.

The trial heard that Crighton had destroyed an outdoor security camera.

"Why destroy the footage that would exonerate you if, as Mr Holder claims, he was acting in self-defence. If he was truly acting in self-defence, it would be vital to protect that footage," she said.

"It would be like gold.

"I suggest that they show that Mr Holder has a guilty mind, knowing that he did not act in self-defence when he shot Mr Bridgwater."

'He panicked'

Defence lawyers for the accused have countered the Crown's case during closing arguments, submitting his client was forced to defend himself.

John Wayne Howell told jurors Bridgwater had begun to "simmer" when he was at Holder's home.

"He'd had enough of being told what to do. He had enough of being told to leave," he said.

"The alcohol in his system, the methamphetamine in his system had caught up with him. And he responded with aggression."

Howell proposed he had shown to be a credible witness by being upfront on certain matters, including attempts to hide evidence.

"When it was put to him by the Crown that he was the aggressor, he accepted that. He didn't seek to deny it," he said.

It was put to jurors that after Bridgwater left the property and hopped in his car, he attacked Holder and Crighton with a metal pole.

The shot fired at Bridgwater was "as a warning" and Holder did not intend to kill him, Howell said.

"It was a fast-moving, dynamic situation."

Howell argued that Holder's actions following the shooting showed he panicked, but did not prove intent.

"Holder had just fired an illegal firearm on the street. His mind was racing. He was in shock. He was panicking," he said.

