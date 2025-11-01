Water safety reminder after 54 drownings this year

Water Safety NZ are urging people to stay around the water this year. Photo: Getty Images

Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) is asking people to play their part to prevent more tragedies, following 54 drownings this year.

WSNZ acting chief executive Gavin Walker said while that was six fewer than this time last year, 54 was still too many.

Heading into the summer months, when people spent more time in and around the water, he said it was important to make good decisions.

"We remind Kiwis to do some pretty simple things.

"If you're out in your boat, wear a life jacket, and the same if you're fishing from land, don't assume that you're not going to end up in the water, put on a life jacket and buy yourself some time for rescue and recovery if something goes wrong."

On average, 43% of drownings occurred during the summer season, according to WSNZ.

November is Water Safety Month. This year, the theme was 'we all play a part'.

"If we all play our part, we are confident we can have an amazing summer on the water and avoid the tragedy of drowning," Walker said.

In 2024, 74 people drowned.

Of the victims, 88% were adults, and nearly 20% of drownings occurred at known high-risk locations.

In 90% of craft-related drownings last year, the person was not wearing a lifejacket.

Walker reminded people to follow the 'five ways to survive' if they were heading out on the water.

"Know how to float. When something goes wrong, floating is one of the key things that buys you time.

"Be careful about the places that you go into the water. If the conditions aren't right, if in doubt, stay out [of the water].

"Don't go into the water alone and take care of those around you.

"If something goes wrong, call for help. Call 111 and let people around you know what's going on so they have a chance to help you."